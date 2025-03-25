Pilot yanks constipated United passenger out of bathroom, exposing him with pants down, says lawsuit

A United Airlines passenger says he was experiencing tummy troubles in the bathroom for about 20 minutes when an impatient pilot broke in and yanked him out with his pants still down. To add to his humiliation, the New Jersey man says the pilot then disparaged his Jewish Orthodox faith.

He and his traveling buddy, who were on a flight from Tulum, Mexico to Houston, were later escorted off the plane and handcuffed, missing their connecting flight. The man is now suing the airline and Homeland Security.

Yisroel Liebb, of New Jersey, described his trip through allegedly unfriendly skies in a federal lawsuit this week against the airline and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, whose officers he said boarded the plane upon landing and took him away in handcuffs.



Liebb said he told the pilot that he was finishing up and would be out momentarily. The pilot responded by breaking the lock, forcing the bathroom door open and pulling Liebb out with his pants still around his ankles, exposing his genitalia to Sebbag, flight attendants, and nearby passengers, according to the lawsuit. Liebb and Sebbag said the pilot then pushed them back to their seats while threatening to have them arrested and making remarks about their faith and how "Jews act." … Liebb said when he asked why they were being detained, an officer tightened his handcuffs and responded: "This isn't county or state. We are Homeland. You have no rights here." — CNN

CNN reached out to United Airlines, but says the airline has not responded.

