Record Store Day is coming up on April 5th

It's spring and that means it's time for Record Store Day 2025! The annual event is put on by independent record stores across the country, where record labels create and release rare, re-issued, and exclusive recordings by a huge variety of artists, mostly on vinyl. Groovy!

Check out this year's list of releases. There are plenty of interesting records available, old and new. Go support your local indie record store!

