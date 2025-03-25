Trump proves in 4 words that Mike Waltz is unfit to be National Security Advisor (video)

Donald Trump proved that Mike Waltz is unfit for the job of U.S. National Security Advisor, telling reporters today, "I think he's doing his best."

He's doing his best? Accidentally inviting Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg into a military group chat to discuss classified war plans was the best he could do? Deciding to use the popular Signal messaging app — which "Federal officials are generally not allowed to install…on their government-issued devices," according to The New York Times — was Mike Waltz's very best? Well then, clearly, his best isn't good enough.

Had the president said that Waltz made a huge mistake, and had Trump assured us that his top national security advisor is actually much better than that, perhaps Trump's next line — "Michael Waltz has learned a lesson" — would ring true. But if Waltz's inept decisions that led to a security breach is the best that he can do, well then, how can we expect him to do any better? In other words, let's just hope for the sake of our existence that we don't ever have to see his worst.

(See video below, posted by ABC News.)

