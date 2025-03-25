United flight from L.A. to China had to turn back because of the pilot's absent-mindedness

On Saturday afternoon, United Flight 198 took off from the Los Angeles International Airport on its way to Shanghai, China. Two hours later, the 237 passengers were settled in for the long haul when the pilot came on with an alarming announcement. The plane was turning around and heading back to California. Why?

According to passenger Yang Shuhan interviewed by CNN, the pilot went on the income and said, with a "very frustrated voice," that he "forgot (his) passport."

United later confirmed this.

"The pilot did not have their passport onboard," the airline stated."We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening. Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation."

The flight finally landed in Shanghai six hours late, resulting in a major delay for those waiting to board the plane for an outbound flight.

Previously:

• Pilot yanks constipated United passenger out of bathroom, exposing him with pants down, says lawsuit

• You think holiday air travel sucks? Try flying while disabled. On American Airlines.

• Frontier Airlines mocks Southwest by offering 'free checked bags'

• United Airlines plane catches fire, forcing passengers to evacuate in Houston (video)

• Late passengers hurl coffee at American Airlines worker to get on flight — their plan backfires (video)