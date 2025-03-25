Watch a bold woman stop a man from disrupting a peaceful protest (video)

The video of Berkeley's Susan Kegeles intercepting a known disruptive person at a Tesla protest is wonderful.

E-bicycle repairperson Rick Fuze had previously disrupted peaceful protests at the Berkeley Tesla dealership. When several of the peaceful protestors confronted them, Fuze apparently threatened them with a taser. Kegeles has none of it, grabs Fuze by his hair, and yanks him from his bike. Police were quickly on the scene and arrested Fuze.

Fuze offered some conspiracy theories as a defense:

Fuze told Berkeleyside on Friday that he did not believe the Tesla protests were "organic" and that the group Indivisible, backed by "Democratic super PAC money," was paying people to show up. There is no evidence this is true. Fuze attended the March 15 protest because he wanted to "show that not everyone in Berkeley is against Elon Musk and Trump and what DOGE is doing."

Fuze also was critical that the Berkeley protesters were almost all over 60 and white.

As a person of color, he said, he also wanted to show that not every Trump supporter is a "tiki torch-carrying white man from the Midwest."