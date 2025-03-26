As if security breach wasn't enough — 4 U.S. missing soldiers found dead in Lithuania [UPDATE]

[UPDATE: 3-26-25, 4:18 pm PST] After The Guardian and AP News reported that the four missing U.S. Army soldiers were found dead in Lithuania, as per a statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, a NATO spokesperson later said that the deaths were not yet confirmed, and that the search for the soldiers continues. The vehicle the soldiers had been driving in, however, "has been found submerged in a swamp in Lithuania," according to The New York Times.

As Donald Trump and his bumbling military team grapple with their classified group text security breach, four missing U.S. soldiers in Lithuania have turned up dead.

"Whilst I was speaking, the news came out about four American soldiers who were killed in an incident in Lithuania," said Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte from Warsaw today, via The Guardian.

"This is still early news so we do not know the details. This is really terrible news and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones," he added via AP News.

The U.S. Army, along with Lithuanian Armed Forces, had been searching for the soldiers since yesterday, when they went missing during a tactical training session.

From AP News:

A U.S. official would say only that the four soldiers were involved in a training accident. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, would not comment on the status of the soldiers. Rutte said during a trip to Warsaw that he had received word of the deaths of the four soldiers and that his thoughts were with their families and with the United States. … A statement from U.S. Army Europe and Africa public affairs in Wiesbaden, Germany said the soldiers were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time. Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that four U.S. soldiers and vehicle were reported missing Tuesday afternoon during an exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground in Pabradė, a town located less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Belarus.

