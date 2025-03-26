Bunny ASMR: I want to be this chill rabbit next time I have a day off

This unbelievably sweet bunny is lounging on her back and eating grapes, like a queen. If you need some cuteness in your day, this bunny ASMR video will definitely give you your fix.

I love the little munching noises she makes as she enjoys her treat. I just want to rub her little belly. This video makes me desperately want a pet rabbit, but unfortunately, I'm allergic.

Bunny fact: A rabbit's teeth grow constantly throughout their life. That's why they need to chew on things like hay or safe chew toys to help wear them down. Knowing that this is a thing, I'm very thankful that my own teeth don't grow endlessly.



