Find the Fart is a funny word search game with a twist

If you're looking for a word search game with a twist, try Find the Fart. Find the Fart is a word search consisting only of the letters "F", "A", "R", and "T". The word "fart" only appears one time though.

The word "fart" can be horizontal, diagonal, or vertical. Having only 4 letters makes it much more visually confusing for me to look through. I thought I'd have found it by now, but it's been more than 5 minutes and the fart is still hiding from me.

There are 1,000 letters in this word search, so it may take you a while to find the fart. I still haven't found it yet, but I shall not give up. The fart can't hide for long.



