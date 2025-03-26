Enthusiastic theater goer Lauren Boebert threatens to rename the "District of Columbia" as a jab at liberals.

"I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making fun of the Gulf of America because next up may be the District of America that we are working on!" — Congressperson Boebert

Washington is named the District of Columbia as it is Federal land, thus a District and Columbia for the female national personification of the United States. Columbia fell out of favor when France gave us the Statue of Liberty, and Libertas, the female personification of Liberty, became the figurehead alongside Uncle Sam. It is unclear why Lauren Boebert is dancing in her pants over a time-waster like this. It is also ironic that a French politician has asked for the Statue back, as the US no longer represents these ideals.

It seems that anyone who calls the Gulf of Mexico the GoA in casual chat is just dropping a verbal "I'm a MAGA."

Previously:

• Video: Lauren Boebert confuses wonton and wanton

• 8 interesting facts about Rep. Lauren Boebert