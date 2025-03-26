Marjorie Taylor Greene's subcommittee seeks to defund public media

If Marjorie Taylor Greene can accomplish her Supreme Leader's charge, NPR and PBS will be axed.

Elon Musk has long fought public media and advocated for its funding to be withdrawn. Marge's DOGE subcommittee is dragging in the heads of NPR and PBS to demand they explain themselves. Greene seems mostly on about a failure to report repeatedly disproven false news and conspiracy theories as fact. Greene suffers from the delusion that everything she believes is true. The United States suffers from congresspeople like Greene.

The hearing, entitled "Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable," appears arranged more to score points than to find facts. It will be led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., whose subcommittee is named after Trump adviser Elon Musk's budget-slashing DOGE initiative. She has accused the two networks of profound liberal bias. "I want to hear why NPR and PBS think they should ever again receive a single cent from the American taxpayer," Greene said in a statement ahead of the hearing. "These partisan, so-called 'media' stations dropped the ball on Hunter Biden's laptop, down-played COVID-19 origins, and failed to properly report the Russian collusion hoax. Now, it is time for their CEOs to publicly explain this biased coverage." NPR

Previously:

• 'A bullet to the head': Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene approved of posts calling for Pelosi, Obama, Hillary Clinton and FBI agents to be executed

• Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to have a 'very good friend'

• Marjorie Taylor Greene — a federal worker — trashes federal jobs: They 'do not deserve their paychecks' (video)