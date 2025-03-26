My Octopus Teacher director returns, this time with a pangolin

The director of the beautiful and heartbreaking My Octopus Teacher is poised to break our hearts again with a new film.

Pangolins look like aliens or perhaps weird reptiles, but are actually scaly anteaters, and objectively adorable. When they stand on their hind legs, they look like they are about to very politely ask you for a favor, but are a little embarrassed about it.

Image: Netflix

Unfortunately, pangolins are also among the most trafficked animals in the world. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that a pangolin is trafficked every three seconds. Pangolin: Kulu's Journey, premiering on Netflix next month, follows a single pangolin rescued from traffickers and the man determined to save her.

There are eight species of pangolin, all protected species, with two listed as critically endangered. Nature documentaries focused on a single animal often end in tragedy, so I am prepared to be destroyed by Kulu's Journey, but hopefully it will raise awareness of these amazing creatures.