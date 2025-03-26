Psst! Visual Studio Pro is your new secret weapon for coding faster than ever

TL;DR: Code like Steve Jobs with assistance from Microsoft Visual Studio Professional, the first 64-bit IDE that's now discounted to only $27.97 (reg. $499) through March 30.
Here's a scenario every coder understands: Imagine spending literal hours debugging your software, only to realize that the cause of your stress was something as simple as a programming typo. If you're still relying on free IDEs like NetBeans to program, you're definitely due for an upgrade with this $28 Microsoft Visual Studio Pro lifetime license.
- No lag: Visual Studio Pro is Microsoft's first 64-bit IDE, and it's designed to make working on large programming projects easier so that you won't have to deal with pesky glitches.
- Error prevention: While you're coding or debugging, the software colors and highlights your code so you can see your coding mistakes when they occur.
- IntelliCode: This feature lets Visual Studio Pro help you when you're stuck completing lines or blocks of code. You'll get auto-complete options and next-best coding suggestions.
- CodeLens: This feature lets programmers view critical programming info, like recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history. It also helps you make better decisions since it lets you oversee your codebase.
- Edit running ASP.NET pages in the web designer view and use hot reload capabilities across .NET and C++ apps—there's no need to refresh your page manually to make edits or see their effects in real time.
- LiveShare: Collaborate more effortlessly with your coding buddies or coworkers. This feature arrives with personalized sessions, access controls, and custom editor settings to speed up editing and debugging sessions.
- No subscription fees: Your one-time payment gets your Visual Studio Pro forever, and updates are actively made when available.
Ready to code faster than ever?
Grab Microsoft Visual Studio Professional for Windows, now $27.97 for life. Act now since this price drop only lasts until March 30 at 11:59 PM Pacific!
Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows
StackSocial prices subject to change.