Psst! Visual Studio Pro is your new secret weapon for coding faster than ever

TL;DR: Code like Steve Jobs with assistance from Microsoft Visual Studio Professional, the first 64-bit IDE that's now discounted to only $27.97 (reg. $499) through March 30.

Here's a scenario every coder understands: Imagine spending literal hours debugging your software, only to realize that the cause of your stress was something as simple as a programming typo. If you're still relying on free IDEs like NetBeans to program, you're definitely due for an upgrade with this $28 Microsoft Visual Studio Pro lifetime license.

No lag: Visual Studio Pro is Microsoft's first 64-bit IDE, and it's designed to make working on large programming projects easier so that you won't have to deal with pesky glitches.

Error prevention: While you're coding or debugging, the software colors and highlights your code so you can see your coding mistakes when they occur.

IntelliCode: This feature lets Visual Studio Pro help you when you're stuck completing lines or blocks of code. You'll get auto-complete options and next-best coding suggestions.

CodeLens: This feature lets programmers view critical programming info, like recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history. It also helps you make better decisions since it lets you oversee your codebase.

Edit running ASP.NET pages in the web designer view and use hot reload capabilities across .NET and C++ apps—there's no need to refresh your page manually to make edits or see their effects in real time.

LiveShare: Collaborate more effortlessly with your coding buddies or coworkers. This feature arrives with personalized sessions, access controls, and custom editor settings to speed up editing and debugging sessions.

No subscription fees: Your one-time payment gets your Visual Studio Pro forever, and updates are actively made when available.

Ready to code faster than ever?

Grab Microsoft Visual Studio Professional for Windows, now $27.97 for life. Act now since this price drop only lasts until March 30 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows

Only $27.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.