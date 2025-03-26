These are the world's most breathtaking libraries

"I have always imagined that paradise will be a kind of library," wrote Jorge Luis Borges.

I've visited NYC's Morgan Library & Museum, above, and it is most certainly paradisiacal. Smithsonian magazine has shared many others in this collection and I want to collect them all!

Below: The Strahov Library in Prague, the Stuttgart City Library, and the National Library of Brazil.

image: Strahov Library (STLJB/Shutterstock)

image: Stuttgart City Library (RossHelen/Shutterstock)

image: National Library of Brazil (Donatas Dabravolskas/Shutterstock)

Previously:

• A climbable personal library in an old elevator shaft

• Modelling Borges's Library of Babel in Sketchup

• Librarian photographs all the beautiful libraries he visits