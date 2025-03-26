These are the world's most breathtaking libraries

"I have always imagined that paradise will be a kind of library," wrote Jorge Luis Borges.
I've visited NYC's Morgan Library & Museum, above, and it is most certainly paradisiacal. Smithsonian magazine has shared many others in this collection and I want to collect them all!
Below: The Strahov Library in Prague, the Stuttgart City Library, and the National Library of Brazil.
Previously:
• A climbable personal library in an old elevator shaft
• Modelling Borges's Library of Babel in Sketchup
• Librarian photographs all the beautiful libraries he visits