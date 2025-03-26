Tulsi Gabbard's memory disorder worsens: "I don't recall which country I was in" (video)

You know the United States has a big problem when its U.S. Director of National Intelligence can't even remember what country she was in when she and her military colleagues sent classified information to a journalist less than two weeks ago.

But Tulsi Gabbard showed true incompetence this morning, claiming before the House Intelligence Committee that she can't even "recall which country I was in at that time." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

No wonder the confused head of the U.S. Intelligence Community did not know that the group texts included classified information — aka plans to attack rebels in Yemen. And you can't blame the 43-year-old Trump cabinet member for not realizing Ukraine and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was in Moscow meeting with Vladimir Putin when he joined in on the classified group chat. This poor lady didn't even know where she was, let alone what the heck was going on.

Crow: You were also traveling during this discussion, correct?



Gabbard: Yes.



Crow: And where were you?



Gabbard: I don't recall which country I was in at that time.



Crow: You don't remember the country? pic.twitter.com/z29FF50LXO — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2025

Previously: Watch as Tulsi Gabbard paints herself into a corner (video)

