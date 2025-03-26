University of Maryland commencement speaker is calm, pragmatic, and green

University of Maryland has announced its 2025 commencement speaker: an "environmental advocate, best-selling author, Peabody Award winner" and a "champion of creativity, kindness and believing in the impossible." He is also green.

"Nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland. I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I'll be there!" Kermit said in a statement.

Below is the announcement video.

While not an alumnus, Kermit is fond of the school as Muppets creator Jim Henson graduated from there in 1960. He was a home economics major.

Henson birthed Kermit in 1955, while he was still a student. He made the original puppet using his mother's green coat and a ping-pong ball that he cut in half for the eyes. Kermit first appeared on a local Washington, D.C., TV show called Sam and Friends.

