White House officials' Signal group chat leak now includes passwords, phone data

The Trump Administration's "SignalGate" leak of war plans only gets worse and worse.

German news site DER SPIEGEL reveals that private data, including mobile phone numbers and passwords, of U.S. security officials included in the Signal chat have been exposed online. Hegseth, Walz, and Gabbard all have their phone numbers, passwords, and other sensitive data leaked online, which was still available on Wednesday, March 26th.

"Most of the publicly accessible numbers and email addresses are likely still being used by those affected," the report said. "Some are linked to profiles on Instagram and LinkedIn, among others. Dropbox accounts and profiles in apps that track traffic data were created with them. WhatsApp profiles, and in some cases even Signal accounts, can be found for the respective phone numbers. The research therefore reveals another serious security vulnerability in Washington that was previously unknown."