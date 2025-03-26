Wild oddities at Marsh's Free Museum in Long Beach, Washington

If you're a lover of oddities, then Marsh's Free Museum looks like a must-see attraction if you're in Long Beach, Washington. This roadside stop features Jake the Alligator Man, a two-headed calf, a cycloptic lamb, a self-playing violin, and much more. I love stopping to see oddity museums whenever I go on a trip, and this one is definitely on my list now.

From Atlas Obscura:

"Stuffed Russian boars and seashells aside, what you truly go to Marsh's to see is "Jake the Alligator Man," a mummified half-man half-alligator. Purchased for the costly sum of $750 back in the 60s, Jake has enjoyed quite the celebrity over the years. A cult figure in Northwestern culture that has earned his own bumper sticker and has sold over 30,000 postcards, Jake was featured in the ever-amusing Weekly World News, his dramatic story included an escape from captivity, a murder, and a murkily-detailed birthing of an alligator-baby. "

Here's the website for Marsh's Free Museum. On top of their oddities collection, it looks like they also have a bunch of cool antique arcade games. Be sure to bring some coins with you to play! See also: See Bigfoot's 'buttocks imprint' in Blue Ridge, Georgia