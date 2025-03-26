Without Musk, know-nothing Trump falls flat on his face in news conference (video)

Without Elon Musk at his side, Donald Trump fell flat on his face at a press briefing today.

In fact, the befuddled president proved to be the most clueless commander-in-chief in U.S. history, knowing absolutely nothing about his administration's recent national security breach that took place over a group chat — nor had he heard anything about the four missing U.S. Army soldiers in Lithuania whose submerged vehicle was found today.

When Trump was asked if he still believed that nothing classified was shared with Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg, the tired 78-year-old man in charge of national security responded with a shrug. "Well, that's what I heard. I don't know."

When asked whether Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth —who was in the texting group that exposed war plans to Goldberg — should worry about his job, a gobsmacked Trump erroneously said, "Hegseth had nothing to do with this. Hegseth. How do you bring Hegseth into this?!"

When Trump was asked if he'd been briefed on the missing soldiers in Lithuania, who The Guardian and AP News reported as dead earlier today, but reports later stated that it was just their submerged vehicle that was found (so far), Trump again drew a blank. "No. I haven't."

Trump was empty even on topics unrelated to military news, such as when a reporter asked him for his thoughts on today's plunging stock market, to which he responded, "Is that today? I didn't see that."

So much for the stable genius being in charge — maybe the reporters should ask Elon Musk at the next press briefing.

Reporter: Do you still believe nothing classified was shared?



President Trump: Well, that's what I've heard. I don't know. pic.twitter.com/9CZpPLz1x6 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2025

Trump on Signal-Gate: Hegseth is doing a great job, he had nothing to do with this. Hegseth? How do you bring Hegseth into it? He had nothing to do with it. pic.twitter.com/pEe46PQI4T — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2025

Reporter: Have you been briefed about the soldiers in Lithuania? Who are missing?



President Trump: No, I haven't. pic.twitter.com/IP4NKoSsUu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2025

Reporter: The NASDAQ down 2% at close. S&P 500 down 1%.



President Trump: Is that today?



Reporter: Yes, sir.



President Trump: I didn't see that. pic.twitter.com/vYaBQvJUOs — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2025

