Your diet soda is gaslighting your brain

Hey suckers who thought switching to diet soda would help curb those cravings — science has some deliciously ironic news for you! Turns out your brain isn't falling for that zero-calorie sleight of hand. In fact, it's getting even hangrier about it.

Researchers at USC just published a study in Nature Metabolism showing that Sucralose, that sneaky artificial sweetener in your Diet Coke, actually gets your brain more worked up about food than regular sugar does. They stuck 75 people in brain scanners and watched what happened when they sipped on fake sugar versus the real deal.

The hypothalamus — basically your brain's hunger meter — starts pumping way more blood when you drink the fake stuff. It's like your brain is throwing a tantrum because it got promised a sugar party and got served a sugar placebo instead.

As lead researcher Dr. Kathleen Page put it, these non-caloric sweeteners are basically punking your brain's appetite control system. Your hypothalamus is sitting there like "I was promised calories and all I got was this lousy sweet taste."

So next time you're feeling virtuous about choosing diet over regular, just remember: Your brain knows you're full of it.

Previously:

• STUDY: artificial sweeteners can raise blood sugar levels more than sugar