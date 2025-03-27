Baby hummingbird cosplays as caterpillar

Researchers from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama have made a fantastic discovery. Inside a small nest camouflaged by seeds was a baby hummingbird that looked and acted like a caterpillar.

The scientists were monitoring the single egg and were surprised when the baby hatched and was covered with fluffy down, which made it look like a caterpillar. They were even more surprised when the chick moved like a caterpillar when approached by a carnivorous wasp. Many caterpillars are covered with hairs that sting or burn, so this mimicry is a visual deterrent to predators.

Mimicry is not uncommon in the animal kingdom. However, this is the first time this behavior has been observed in hummingbirds, so these researchers may be watching evolution in progress.