Campus investigates mysterious death of beloved swan

The University of Nevada, Reno announced on March 10 that a beloved male mute swan named Zeus, who had been a fixture on campus for decades, was found dead near its home at Manzanita Lake. In that announcement, the University stated:

It is with great sadness that the University of Nevada, Reno announces the passing of Zeus, the beloved swan who called our University and Manzanita Lake his home. The iconic male white mute swan was a long-term resident who graced the waters of Manzanita Lake, serving as the centerpiece of a serene setting that students, faculty, staff and community members could find a sense of peace in watching. Known for his striking white feathers and gentle demeanor, Zeus was a symbol of tranquility for the campus. There was nothing like taking a few minutes of our busy days to watch Zeus glide across the calm waters of Manzanita. Rest in peace, Zeus. You will be greatly missed.

Amid rumors on campus and on social media that the swan was killed by members of a fraternity, Zeus is currently undergoing a necropsy (an animal autopsy) and the university is conducting an investigation into his death.

Reno Gazette Journal provides more details:

Multiple pleas for an investigation were posted on UNR's Instagram announcement of the swan's death. "The University of Nevada, Reno is taking the reports surrounding the death of Zeus very seriously, and there is currently an open investigation into the issue," UNR said in a statement sent to the RGJ. "If anyone has information about the death of Zeus, we encourage you to report it immediately to University Police.' UNR said because of the investigation it could not say who was doing the necropsy or if there had been tips about the possible cause of the swan's death. UNR also didn't say how long the necropsy could take, but online searches of animal necropsies say it can take months.

Posts by University of Nevada, Reno students on Instagram and Reddit discuss the rumors swirling around campus about the swan's death. One student alleges that pledge class members from a fraternity "violently assaulted zeus & later threw him out of a car window while driving, which ultimately led to his death." That student further states that, "apparently there are multiple witnesses that can attest to this." Another responds with, "Management and police have a video and pictures. It happened in broad daylight on Monday. Yes it was a frat."

Other students and commentators caution that these are just speculations, that nobody should jump to conclusions, and that it will take weeks to find out the results of both the necropsy and the investigation.

In the meantime, James Perez and Bobby Diaz, who are students at University of Nevada, Reno's Reynolds School of Journalism, and reporters for the "Reynolds Hot Box" podcast, are keeping us posted on any updates on Zeus.