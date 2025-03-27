DC Cops now treating snarky notes on Tesla windshields as hate crimes

The DC police department has decided that writing snarky messages on Tesla windshields like "I love Musk and hate the Fed Gov't" is now a hate crime.

Politico reports that Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration is bending over backwards to kiss Trump's ass, terrified that Republicans might finally make good on their threats to "take over" the city. They've already torn down Black Lives Matter Plaza and memory-holed all that inconvenient "sanctuary city" stuff from their website.

But this is next-level bootlicking. The police announcement about these dangerous Tesla vandals reads like it was dictated by Elon himself, who naturally reposted it.

From Politico:

Ultimately, it's hard to separate this incident from the political travails of the city itself. Constitutionally marooned, D.C. is a place where Congress could end local democracy with a simple vote and where the president could unilaterally assume command of the police department with the stroke of a pen. During last year's campaign, Trump vowed to "take over" the city. Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert this week suggested that the GOP might rename the place the District of America.

Here's the really stupid part: While DC does list "political affiliation" as a protected category alongside race and religion, legal experts say writing mean things about Daddy Elon doesn't actually count. "I would have a hard time seeing how anti-Elon Musk graffiti would constitute political affiliation discrimination," said Michael Selmi, an Arizona State University law professor and an expert on discrimination law who apparently still believes in reality.

