Enjoy iOS data management with one click with this app, now $20 for life

Let AnyTrans help you transfer, back up, and manage all of your iOS data in one convenient spot with this lifetime subscription for $19.97 (reg . $79.99) with coupon code LIFETIME10 now through April 27.

These days, our entire lives are inside our iPhones. And while that's pretty convenient, it's also really scary if you don't have a data management system in place.

AnyTrans One-Stop Content Manager for iOS gives you peace of mind, offering an easy and quick way to transfer, manage, and back up your iOS data. If you've been meaning to get your data organized, a lifetime subscription is currently available for the best price on the web, just $19.97 (reg. $79.99) with code LIFETIME10, through April 27.

From iPhones to iPods, this app manages all your iOS content

Gather up your Apple gadgets, AnyTrans is ready to help you get all of your iOS data in one convenient place.

Though it sounds like a daunting task, AnyTrans makes it simple. Just install the app and connect your devices, from iPhones to iPads or even iPods. You'll then be able to transfer data, create backups, or get a new iPhone setup in a click with the one-click transfer feature.

You'll be able to safeguard your Safari history, voice memos, books, photos, videos, iMessages, and more, giving you peace of mind that your precious movies are stored away safely.

It doesn't just tackle iMessage conversations, either. You can also easily transfer chats and attachments from WhatsApp and merge them into one convenient thread. Got some of your favorite tunes on your device? Music can also be easily transferred with help from AnyTrans.

TechRadar was very impressed with AnyTrans, sharing, "AnyTrans allows for greater flexibility when it comes to two-way file synchronization and far better phone management options."

Organize your iOS data in one spot once and for all with a lifetime subscription to AnyTrans One-Stop Content Manager, now $19.97 (the best price online) with code LIFETIME10 through April 27.

AnyTrans® One-Stop Content Manager for iOS: Lifetime Subscription – $29.99

