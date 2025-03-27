Enjoy the best view in the house with this lightweight $23 telescope

TL;DR: Make sure you always have a good view with the high definition monocular telescope, now $22.97, 58% off, through April 27.

Planning on spending more time outside this spring? If you want a better view of birds you encounter on a walk or need to scope the scene for predators on a hike, a telescope comes in handy. The only drawback? They're usually pretty bulky.

This high definition monocular telescope is a portable, compact version that lets you capture far-away scenes. And right now, it's on sale for $22.97 (reg. $54).

Get up close and personal with this monocular telescope

Next time you're at a concert, skip the zoom on your smartphone. This high definition monocular telescope lets you get up close and personal from the nosebleeds with its 50×60 magnification, and it can even connect to your smartphone to capture photos and videos.

It gets so close that you'll be able to see someone's face from 1,000 meters away or read text on a building from 2,000 to 3,000 meters away.

You'll want to tote this monocular telescope around everywhere. It's super light, weighing just under 14 ounces, and easy to pack for any adventure — from a baseball game to a hiking trip.

It offers high-quality construction, with BAK4 prism glass and fully coated optics. And all users, including those who wear glasses, will enjoy a comfortable viewing experience thanks to the convenient swing-up eyepiece.

Enjoy great views anywhere with this high definition monocular telescope, now $22.97 through April 27.

High Definition Monocular Telescope – $22.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.