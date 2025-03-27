Give your water a hydrogen boost with this water bottle, now 45% off

TL;DR: This high-tech Aquaala Hydrogen Infuser water bottle may offer health benefits, and now it's just $37.99 (reg. $69).

If your social media algorithms tend to incorporate the latest health trends, you've likely seen some hydrogen-infused water bottles. You may have skipped right past them due to their wildly high prices, but the Aquaala Hydrogen Infuser water bottle is setting out to change that.

Right now, you can bring home an Aquaala Hydrogen Infuser water bottle that infuses your drinking water with hydrogen ions for just $37.99 (reg. $69), a fraction of the price of competitors you've seen online.

Change the way you hydrate

The Aquaala Hydrogen Infuser water bottle infuses your water with hydrogen ions with just the push of a button. In just three minutes, their cutting-edge Solid Polymer Electrolysis (SPE) and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology provides you with healthy hydrogen water.

Curious what hydrogen water could do? There are a whole host of health benefits it may bring, including enhanced metabolism, improved nutrient absorption, a strengthened immune system, better memory, deeper sleep, and faster muscle recovery after exercise.

The water bottle has a detachable lid and base, so cleaning after use is a breeze. And you can trust the 420 ml bottle's components — it's made of food-grade borosilicate glass that's safe for drinking with a silicone base that offers stability.

A single charge supports 15-20 uses, and when you need to power the Aquaala up again, it's USB-rechargeable.

Potentially improve your water with the help of technology and the Aquaala Hydrogen Infuser water bottle, now only $37.99 (reg. $69).

Disclaimer: Details about hydrogen water are for informational purposes only.

