Kansas babysitter checks for monsters, finds actual creep hiding under kid's bed

A babysitter in Kansas peeked under a child's bed to prove there were no monsters hiding there, and she was right. All she found was an intruder staring back at her and some dust bunnies.

"One child complained there was a 'monster' under their bed," local police said in a statement. "When the victim attempted to show the child there was nothing under the bed, she came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there."

"An altercation ensued with the babysitter and one child was knocked over in the struggle. The suspect then fled the scene before deputies arrived."

Police identified the suspect as Martin Villalobos Jr., 27, a former resident of the home. After a brief foot chase the next morning, officers apprehended him. As reported in The Guardian, Villalobos now faces multiple serious charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, child endangerment, and violation of a protection order. He's being held on $500,000 bond.

