Learn FPGA development with the OneChipBook-12

I always wanted to get into FPGA development, on the cutting edge of retrogaming authenticity, but simply trying to comprehend the OneChipBook-12's product page convinces me that I might be better off sticking with emulators and fantasy consoles. The device is a laptop form factor dev platform with the programmable Cyclone EP1C12Q240 core, 12,060 logic elements and 239,616 bits of RAM and designed for hardware programming learners, which I have just decided I am not. It integrates a VGA-resolution display, a PS/2 mechanical keyboard with backlighting, stereo speakers, and I/O ports that I will never have the time to figure out how to program.
It includes 32MB of SDRAM and supports VGA, S-Video, and composite output interfaces. Lithium battery, rechargeable via a Type-C port and an expansion bus. There are two variants, with different layout silkscreen markings. Notably, the package does not include program downloads, system recommendations, or code support; users are advised to review the OneChipBOOK-12 Technical Reference to ensure they can develop and utilize the FPGA effectively.
The OneChipBook is a blank FPGA development platform with no predefined functionalities. It is exclusively designed for FPGA engineers or individuals actively learning hardware programming. Before placing an order, please ensure that you have reviewed the OneChipBOOK-12_Technical_Reference and confirmed your capability to develop and utilize FPGA.
I'll be off to double click on OpenEMU now.