Lumon "Terminal Pro" from Severance lands at the Apple Store

The first item on the Mac page of the Apple store is currently a Lumon Terminal Pro. The terminal features the now iconic two-tone blue keyboard and trackball, and the screen features a welcome message to would-be macrodata refiners. Sadly, the pseudo-retro terminal is not for sale, as it is just a clever landing page for a behind-the-scenes video about the second season of Severance, which was edited on Macs.

I still can't quite wrap my head around the fact that the guy from Something About Mary and Tropic Thunder helmed this dark television masterpiece. These are strange times indeed. As an aside, the Severance "Defiant Jazz" playlist on Apple Music is spectacular and has become my go-to work playlist.

Seasons one and two of Severance are currently available on AppleTV+, and a third season has been greenlit. With any luck, there won't be a three-year wait this time.



