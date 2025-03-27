Maine Coon sets world record for longest tail at 16.07 inches

Congratulations to Mr. Pugsley Adams, a Maine Coon cat who recently earned a World Record for being the cat with the longest tail. Mr. Pugsley's tail reaches an astonishing 16.07 inches. Not only is his tail over a foot and a half long, but it's also incredibly fluffy. I adore Maine Coons, and i wish I could give Mr. Pugsley (and his award winning tail) a big cuddle.

From Guinness World Records on YouTube: "Mr. Pugsley Addams is an overall healthy Maine Coon (silver). His handler, Amanda Cameron, mentions that she chose this Guinness World Records record attempt as everyone would often comment on the length of Pugsley's tail. Once they discovered his tail surpassed the previous record of 40.83 cm (16.07 in), they decided to apply! Maine Coons are the largest domestic cat breed and it may take 4 to 5 years for them to reach their full size. Their large paws, equipped with pores, even function like natural snowshoes, helping them move easily through the snow."

