Miraculous communion wafer just infested with bacteria

Red marks on a communion wafer were thought by parishioners in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris, Indiana, to be a miraculous sign of divine presence. The blood of Christ turned out, however, to be bacteria.

The discovery at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris was unusual enough for a formal inspection, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said. But a biochemical analysis revealed only "fungus and three different species of bacteria, all of which are commonly found on human hands," the archdiocese said Monday, adding that no blood was found. The Catholic faith teaches that wine and a bread wafer signify the body and blood of Jesus Christ. Typically, they're consecrated by a priest at Mass.

It seems criminal that the AP doesn't have photos of the stigmatic cracker in its story.

Update: Local news has the goods! Steven Harmeyer reported on the hoped-for Eucharistic miracle that turned out to be rapidly-multiplying prodigiosin.