Stories being peddled to low information voters (video)

US Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is turning random acts of vandalism by individuals into a violent plot by Democrats, somehow suggesting Democrats are effective at something.

The vast majority of Tesla protests are peaceful, well intentioned, and organized by people unhappy that an unelected oligarch is running roughshod over Federal services the public is happy to pay for. Some folks have been more angered and resorted to ugly vandalism, but it certainly isn't an organized effort by "Democrats." Democratic lawmakers can barely agree on the best signs to hold up at their silent protests; they aren't fire bombing anything.

Blackburn: "The Democrats oppose saving taxpayer money and what DOGE is doing. They are deciding to light up the sky in community after community with fire bombings, shootings into showrooms, and destroying property of individuals. We're hearing these stories from all across the… pic.twitter.com/9HwAhax9Gw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2025

This is how the Republicans are winning. Making up repeatable, shocking-sounding claims about the awful libs to distract from their dismantling of our government. When Republican Congresspeople have been directed from on high to avoid their constituents, what do you think they are waiting out? Not the results of our next fair and free election! US citizens and residents won't suddenly become happier with Republicans when the price increases from the tariffs hit, the infectious diseases run wild, and our national parks are closed. Time to blame Biden and hide in a corner!