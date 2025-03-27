Suspected shoplifter's jacket stuffed with Creme Eggs

Footage from a British plod's bodycam shows the moment officers caught and arrested a suspected shoplifter. There's no question about reasonable grounds for suspicion: his jacket was visibly stuffed with goods, and when searched they turned out to be delicious seasonal chocolate Creme Eggs.

According to news reports, the man is thought to have stolen "more than 300" or even "over 700" of the items in total. Even with the grocery shrink ray, that's surely enough to get anyone through Easter. But it's not enough to beat last year's master Creme Egg shoplifter, or the epic haul taken in the legendary Creme Egg Heist of Telford.

Perhaps the British reporter who triggered Marjorie Taylor Green's latest tantrum could have mollified her with the classic UK treat.