This bizarre prehistoric animal had a Venus Flytrap-like structure on its abdomen

This weird wasp shared the Earth with the dinosaurs nearly 100 million years ago. Paleontologist studying specimens of the animal preserved in amber were surprised to find a strange structure on its abdomen. While functioning similar to the Venus flytrap, the flap mechanism wasn't used to eat. Rather it was likely used to capture insects so that the wasp could inject eggs into its victim before releasing it.

The amber holding the specimens of Sirenobethylus charybdis were found in Myanmar near the China border. Eventually, it landed in the hands of a fossil collector who donated it to Capital Normal University for study.

From CNN:

Vilhelmsen said a key factor in his colleagues' interpretation of the fossil was the location of the wasp's egg-laying organ — right next to the trap-like structure. However, all the Sirenobethylus charybdis specimens examined so far are female wasps, and so the researchers weren't able to rule out that the structure could have played a role during mating, according to the study. "This is something unique, something I never expected to see, and something I couldn't even imagine would be found," Vilhelmsen said. "It's a 10 out of 10."

Previously:

• Watch: How to make a mosquito-in-amber walking cane like the one in Jurassic Park