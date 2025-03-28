Always be armed with a scanner thanks to this handy $42 app

TL;DR: Stay armed with a scanner in your pocket at all times, thanks to SwiftScan. A lifetime subscription to this handy app is available for $41.99 (reg. $199) with code TAKE30 now through April 27.

It's 2025, and we somehow always still find ourselves in need of a scanner. Most of us no longer own chunky scanner-printer combos, but we now have something even better, thanks to SwiftScan.

Scan and edit documents in a flash

Let SwiftScan simplify the document scanning process, turning your smartphone or tablet's camera into a scanner.

It couldn't be easier — just open the app and hold your device above the document. The edges will automatically be detected as the app scans, crops, and even enhances the quality thanks to color filters, auto-optimization, and blur reduction.

If you've got more than one page to scan, don't worry. SwiftScan can combine multiple pages into a single document.

After you scan, you can choose to save your file as a PDF or JPG. SwiftScan will then help you get your document where it needs to go, with options like sending it as a fax or email or uploading it to your cloud storage service of choice.

All your files will be saved and organized in folders, and SwiftScan's OCR technology makes them easily searchable later if you need to access any of the documents.

You can also edit files, including PDFs, thanks to SwiftScan's user-friendly interface. Sign, annotate, or even redact information with a few taps.

Scan forever for one low price with this lifetime subscription to SwiftScan VIP, now just $41.99 (reg. $199) with code TAKE30 through April 27.

