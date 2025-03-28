Deadly 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar and Thailand (video)

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, killing at least 23 people and injuring at least 300 others. Dozens more are missing. Buildings in both countries were caught on video completely collapsing.

The earthquake was centered in the large city of Mandalay, Mayanmar (which has a population of 1.6 million) at 12:50 pm local time, according to The New York Times. The city was then hit with a 6.4 aftershock 11 minutes later. (See video, posted by Florian Witulski, for a small — and less graphic — sample of the recorded damages going viral on the internet.)

The greatest damage caused by Friday's 7.7 earthquake was in the region of central Myanmar controlled by the military junta that seized power in a coup four years ago. The hardest hit areas included Naypyidaw, the regime's capital, and Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, where structures collapsed and at least 20 people died. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers search for survivors. — New York Times

And from CNN:

Thailand's prime minister also declared an "emergency zone" in Bangkok after the quake triggered the collapse of an under-construction high-rise building near the city's Chatuchak Park, killing at least three people, according to Defense Minister Phumtham Wechachai. Jack Brown, who has lived in Bangkok for 10 years, said he saw the building collapse as he took shelter in his car. "My initial thought was that if anybody is in this building, then 100% (there's) going to be fatalities," he told CNN. Rescue crews are racing to free 81 people trapped under the rubble of the building, Reuters reported, citing a Thai deputy prime minister. Bangkok's regional governor warned people to be cautious after many high-rise buildings were damaged. Two other deaths have been reported in the capital, authorities said.

Earthquake sum up 3pm (Mynamar/Thailand)

– 7.7 quake hit near Mandalay/Myanmar

– Hundreds of homes collapsed (various Myanmar cities)

– Strong shocks in Thailand + multiple building collapse in Bangkok

– USGS predicts thousands of people dead



(Bangkok clips from social media:) pic.twitter.com/kJodTn6BIg — Florian Witulski (@vaitor) March 28, 2025

