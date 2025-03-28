Hoping to avoid trouble when buying an election, Elon Musk deletes a tweet

Musk's deleted tweet promised cash for votes in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Having raised the eyebrows of legal experts, Elon Musk deleted a tweet promising two Wisconsin Supreme Court voters a million US dollars each at an upcoming rally. Musk attempted to clarify that buying the election is actually being done through a technicality and not just straight-up breaking the law, intending to keep on buying the election just less publicly.

Musk initially announced the plan in a post shortly after midnight on Friday, promising a $1 million giveaway to two attendees who had voted. That post was deleted after legal experts raised concerns it would violate state law. Musk clarified on Friday afternoon that the giveaways would be limited to people who signed his super PAC's petition.

The visit marks an escalation of Musk's campaigning in Wisconsin, where the Republican-backed Brad Schimel faces Democratic-backed Susan Crawford in an election that will determine control of the state's highest court. Musk's political organization, America PAC, has spent more than $12 million on the race, according to campaign finance disclosures, and he personally gave $3 million to the Wisconsin Republican Party.