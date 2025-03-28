Legend of Zelda hits theaters in March 2027

After the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo gave the go-ahead for a live-action Legend of Zelda, and today the company announced that it would be in theaters March 2027. The two-year wait will have fans antsy for more information, as ther eare no casting details. Wes Ball (Maze Runner trilogy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) will direct, with Derek Connolly writing the screenplay.

The Legend of Zelda movie will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% financed by Nintendo. Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the film to theaters. "By producing visual contents of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to have people from around the world to access the world of entertainment which Nintendo has built, through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles," said Nintendo when the film was first announced.