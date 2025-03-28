Lego YouTuber vows wild, possibly impossible viewer-driven creation

Lego YouTuber Bricked MC made a video in which he promised his viewers that he would create a build based on their interaction with his channel. For every view of the video, he would add one brick to the build, two bricks for every like, three per comment, four per subscription, and five for sharing, for a total of fifteen possible bricks per person.

If the video's goal was to increase viewer engagement, it was effective. In a subsequent video, Bricked MC reported the results: 35,000 views, 8700 likes, almost 4000 comments, and nearly 3000 subscribers, for a total of 76,100 bricks. To his credit, he is staying true to his word and went further by asking viewers to choose what he would build. Based on the top comment, he will create an enormous Grand Theft Auto map, and he has already posted the first of many episodes.

Watching him break apart an excellent MOC (my own creation) of Endor from Return of the Jedi for the parts was painful. Viewers immediately started donating money to the channel to subsidize the purchase of the many, many more Lego bricks needed to complete the entire map, and anyone who donates now gets their name written on one of the bricks.

He also posted a thank you video that is genuinely touching in its sincerity.