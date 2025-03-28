Leopards Eating People's Faces Party voter SHOCKED when face eaten

Yet another MAGA is surprised to find out their government job was not safe.
The crazy world we have been thrown into did not need to happen. I hope the people who voted for it and have learned regret don't forget that all at the polls. Democrats also need to display enough backbone to get voters to think they might be effective in fighting or fixing what is going on.
But just weeks into Trump 2.0, the president let Piggott and others like her down by firing 125 probationary civil service workers. The Treasury Department's Bureau of Fiscal Service—which effectively acts as the government's day-to-day bank—was gutted, and so was Piggott.
Speaking to CNN Live in a broadcast shown Thursday, Pigott said she cried after she was axed. "I was a MAGA junkie, a MAGA junkie who thought her government job would be safe with Donald Trump in office. I cried. It's scary, you know, it's a really scary thing, and I was embarrassed," she said.
Piggott and her colleagues were let go based on alleged poor performance. But in her final review just 21 days before she was axed, Pigott, who has voted for Trump in the last three elections, got "the highest rating you can get on review," she told CNN.Daily Beast