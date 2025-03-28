Shortnin' Bread may be the greatest song of all time

I've posted before about Andrew Hickey's excellent podcast "The History of Rock and Roll in 500 Songs" but a recent episode is just epic.

For song #177 he takes on the old folkloric ditty "Shortnin' Bread." You might not think that such a goofy little tune would merit much attention or be very interesting, but think again. Have a listen to the 3 1/2 hour episode and learn about the many, many aspects, topics, and musical personalities related to the song. From hog butchering, early jazz, and cooking, to Huddie "Lead Belly" Leadbetter, Pig Meat Markum, and Pete Seeger, to finally to Brian Wilson, Doris Day and Rock Hudson, The Byrds and The Beatles…and then it gets weird.

If the turn of events in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" seemed remotely possible and random, this podcast's super deep dive into the 1960/70s LA music scene will fill knit together all the odd connections that brought the Manson Family to Cielo Drive that night. Even if you think you know the story, there's much more…and you'll hear Charlie Manson sing.

Previously:

• Explore the history of rock & roll with a playlist of 1 great rock song from every year

• Review: Kraftwerk: Future Music From Germany

• 'History Listen' is a new podcast about rock n' roll, narrated by St. Vincent

• Echo is a beautiful and mesmerizing history of concert posters