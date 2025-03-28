"Signs of liver damage" RFK Jr's anti-vaccine propaganda hurts kids

Misinformed parents of now sickened children started forcing vitamin A on them because the Secretary of Health and Human Services called it a miracle cure that would protect them from the measles. Now they have "signs of liver damage" and the measles!

Things are going exactly as planned for the Trump Administration with the appointment of known anti-vaxx crackpot Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as Secretary of Health and Human Services. A measles epidemic has grown past Texas and spread to other states, and people are trying known ineffective treatments while avoiding vaccines. Parents desperate to find something different than the amazingly well-studied, safe, and effective vaccine are over dosing kids on Vitamin A and not preventing the measles.

One of those supplements is cod liver oil containing vitamin A, which Mr. Kennedy has promoted as a near miraculous cure for measles. Physicians at Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock, Texas, say they've now treated a handful of unvaccinated children who were given so much vitamin A that they had signs of liver damage. Some of them had received unsafe doses of cod liver oil and other vitamin A supplements for several weeks in an attempt to prevent a measles infection, said Dr. Summer Davies, who cares for acutely ill children at the hospital. "I had a patient that was only sick a couple of days, four or five days, but had been taking it for like three weeks," Dr. Davies said. While doctors sometimes administer high doses of vitamin A in a hospital to manage severe measles, experts do not recommend taking it without physician supervision. Vitamin A is not an effective way to prevent measles; however, two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are about 97 percent effective. New York Times

