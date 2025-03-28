The Clootie Well at Munlochy is a sacred Scottish healing site

The Clootie Well at Munlochy on the Black Isle in Scotland is a place where people go to receive healing. At his traditional Scottish healing well, people tie strips of cloth (cloots) to trees or nearby posts. The reason for this is to receive healing or blessings for yourself or a loved one.

The practice is linked to both pagan and Christian traditions. Many believe that once the cloth becomes worn or decayed, the healing is complete. I love the idea of this practice, and the site looks beautiful with all the clothes tied to the surrounding trees.

From Youtube: "The Clooty or Clootie Well at Munlochy on the Black Isle is a place of pilgrimage. It is a holy well that dates back to around the time of St Boniface in the 7th century, although probably before this. Some who have visited the site have felt faint when wandering among the trees."

