This on-the-go, 8-in-1 charger keeps you prepared for anything, and now it's just $21

TL;DR: Charge up anywhere with the GoCable 8-in-1 EDC 100W Cable for just $20.99 (reg. $44.99) through April 27.

We've all got a ton of devices these days… and all of them have their own charger we have to keep up with. When it comes time to travel or spend a lengthy time away from home, packing up all these power cords can be a messy annoyance.

The GoCable 8-in-1 EDC 100W Cable aims to make that easier, offering eight features in one sleek keyring cable. And right now you can get one for just $20.99 until April 27.

Don't leave home without the GoCable

Staying powered up has never been easier, thanks to the GoCable. It makes charging on the go a breeze thanks to its hidden tools that make sure you always have the right connector.

Curious how it works? The GoCable offers universal compatibility, supporting both USB-C and Apple Lightning connectors. It's also 100W ultra-fast charging capable if you have a power source like a power bank or wall adapter nearby, a great option while traveling.

Tangle-free magnetic wrap ensures the cables don't get tangled up and messy, making it easy to store anywhere. An LED power display lets you know the real-time charging status, so you'll have a heads-up when it's time to power the GoCable backup.

Aside from these handy charging cables, you'll also get access to helpful tools like a bottle opener, hidden and safe-proofed cutter for opening packages easily, and a carabiner clip that lets you attack the GoCable to bags or belts.

Enjoy the obvious charging perks of the GoCable 8-in-1 EDC 100W Cable and the hidden helpful features, too, all for $20.99 now through April 27.

GoCable 8-in-1 EDC 100W Cable – $20.99

