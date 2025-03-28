Watch as Donald Trump defines "a woman" (video)

Watch in horror as adjudicated rapist and convicted felon Donald Trump defines "a woman." Get ready, he finds it easy!

I think the reporter was trying to offer the Co-President of the United States a softball question designed to make an easy hit on the transgender community. Instead, felon #47 went on a weird rambling disparagement of all women.

REPORTER: What is a woman?



TRUMP: Well it's sort of easy to answer for me because a woman is someone who can have a baby under certain circumstances … a woman is a person that in many cases has been treated very badly pic.twitter.com/VoSGhOTgyN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2025

Trump gets a big laugh when he calls women smart. After that brief bit of comedic relief, the rest of this is a hit on women in general, especially the bitter bit about how women do not allow men to succeed. Also, if a woman is unable to carry a child to term, Trump denies her womanhood.

Previously:

• Desperate Donald claims he'll be 'great for women's reproductive rights'