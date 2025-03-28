Woman doesn't like co-worker — so she routinely poisons her drinks (until she's arrested)

A 56-year-old cleaning woman in Warsaw spent several months regularly spiking one of her co-worker's drinks with poison, and it was all for one simple reason: she just didn't like her.

But her venomous routine ended after the sickened co-worker, who suffered with stomach aches and internal injuries, finally set up a camera in their office building and caught the woman "spraying a cleaning agent and other corrosive substances in her tea and soda bottle," according to Oddity Central.

It's unclear when the unnamed cleaning woman started poisoning her colleague, but the 51-year-old victim started feeling seriously under the weather a few months ago. At first, she thought her stomach pain was caused by stress and working too much, but as her symptoms worsened, the woman, whose name has not been revealed for privacy reasons, went to the hospital for a checkup. Doctors there told her that she showed signs of internal injuries similar to those caused by toxic substances and asked if she had been ingesting something that she wasn't supposed to. She hadn't, but the question reminded her of the weird taste she had felt when drinking her morning cup of tea at work. The 51-year-old victim worked at an office building in Warsaw with a number of other women employed by the same cleaning company. She had had some arguments with them over the years, but never imagined some of them would go as far as to try to poison her. … Simply having her Coca-Cola bottle and cup of tea tested for toxic substances wouldn't have solved the problem, as she couldn't prove who had been poisoning her, so she installed a hidden camera in her quarters…

Naturally, the vindictive woman was arrested, along with her 68-year-old friend, who was in on the malicious scheme. As an investigation continues, officials believe even others in the workplace may have been involved.

Previously:

• Mountain Dew again! Woman reportedly poisons hubby with spiked soda because he doesn't like his b-day party

• A poison specialist is accused of killing his wife — by poisoning her

• Young Pakistani woman tries to poison husband with glass of milk, kills 17 others instead





