Ditch the subway and ride through NYC in a motorized lawn chair

A great way to beat the NYC traffic is to ride down the street in one of these motorized lawn chairs. Not only are these a practical solution to riding around cars, but they also bring a little piece of vacation with you, wherever you go. These ingenious motorized lawn chairs are mounted on patches of fake lawn, so you can sunbathe while moving through traffic.

New York City never ceases to amaze me. These people are brave to do this without helmets, amidst all the traffic. Despite the obvious safety risks, I'd prefer to ride on one of these over an uber or subway ride anyday.

This video gave me the laugh I needed today. I wish I knew the backstory on how these folks decided to build and ride these around. They seem like they'd be a lot of fun to hangout with.

