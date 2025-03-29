Have you ever heard a goat snore?

If you're never heard a goat snore, you need to remedy that, stat! Luckily, I have the perfect video for you! It features a goat named Tina who is wearing a red bandana and napping in the sun, eyes closed, head resting against a rock, and smiling like she's eating snacks in her sleep. She's also making the most ridiculously cute gentle snoring sounds I've ever heard—seriously, take a few seconds of your day to just soak up her adorableness!

What makes this sweet video even better is knowing that Tina is happily living out the rest of her days at The Gentle Barn, after being rescued from a testing facility. Since its inception in 1999, The Gentle Barn, located in Santa Clarita, California, has saved thousands of animals—including pigs, goats, chickens, cows, and more—and has provided them all with plenty of space, shelter, nutritious food, and love. Once rescued from the lab, Tina was able to experience being outside for the first time, and has spent her time eating yummy food, finding her favorite climbing spots, running, jumping, napping, making new friends, and generally just exploring her new, wonderful home.

I love seeing Tina so happy and safe now—and watching (and hearing!) her sleeping and snoring has brought me so much joy! Click here to see for yourself, and, below, watch Tina exploring her new sanctuary.

Learn more about The Gentle Barn at their website, YouTube, or Instagram.