Road Trip: The Icelandic Phallological Museum

If you find yourself in Reykjavik and don't go to the Icelandic Phallological Museum, I'm not sure you can say that you are living your best life.

Photo: Séamus Bellamy

Located in the city's Hafnartorg district, the museum can be found in a relatively modern-looking office block. Down a flight of stairs, through a long hallway and past the cafe. You'll be in a position to stroll through a forest full of schlongs. Admission costs around 25 bucks. Kids 13 and under get in gratis.

Before you ask, yes: it is possible to become a member.

The joint's founder, Sigurður Hjartarson, was fascinated by phalli since he was a child. As Hjartarson grew, so his interest in dongs remained firm. Over the years he acquired the bits of a number of Icelandic animals and then, animals from around the world. At last count, there were at least 300 penises from over 100 different species. Almost all of the samples have been preserved and float in their own jars. Yes, there is a fella's fella in the museum as well. It was donated back in 2011. The highlight for me (if there can be a single highlight in a place of such magic) was seeing a casting of Jello Biafra's bits. It's sort of a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

Photo: Séamus Bellamy

Unless you live in Reykjavik, I suppose.



All images via Séamus Bellamy