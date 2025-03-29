Trump: we "have to have" Greenland

Amid all the other shady business the Trump administration is up to, the President's fixation on Greenland is an oddity. Despite there being absolutely no reason to try and acquire Greenland beyond ego, Trump continues to insist that it's an absolute necessity for both national and international security, refusing to back down from his pipe dream. At a swearing-in ceremony for New Jersey's new US Attorney today, Trump fielded questions from the press, reiterating his commitment to pissing off one of our allies and stealing a chunk of their land through force. If you're in the armed forces, you might want to start learning Danish.

Although the entire Q&A session is ridiculous, Trump's remarks on Greenland specifically begin at the 24:30 mark.

"Denmark does a lot of business in the United States, and I think they want to see- I think everybody wants to see that work out. We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security. We have to have Greenland. It's not a question of 'do you think we can do without it', we can't. If you look at Greenland right now, if you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place, and we're not gonna be able to do that- we're not relying on Denmark or anybody else to take care of that situation. And we're not talking about peace for the United States, we're talking about world peace. We're talking about international security."

Of course, the next logical step to not relying on Denmark is starting a war to take over land the US already has a military base on. It's unclear what exactly Trump seeks to accomplish with this, but my guess is that it's motivated by a desire to have just one tangible political accomplishment he can point to before he goes off to the great McDonald's in the sky. The country's backslide into fascism just isn't real enough for him, apparently.