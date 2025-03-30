Elon Musk effigy perfected at the global Tesla Takedown (video)

A clever protestor roasts Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk with this take on an Air Dancer:

Perfect 🤣🎯 pic.twitter.com/nQqD3t8coH — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 29, 2025

This image came from the UK and I think also captures the moment:

The Brits are savage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7c62PsULh1 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 29, 2025

"If you got a CyberTruck, you're an a**hole," Michael Wong, 59, told Yahoo News. "You knew what he was by the time that came out. I know that people bought Teslas for a reason — to be ecologically beneficial — and I don't begrudge them that, but I think if you're still buying one and helping to line his pockets then you're really being unconscionable." Yahoo

The size of protests are growing globally. His market to sell EVs is shrinking. The shareholders at Tesla might be willing to ride it into the ground, but hopefully, US voters aren't willing to stand by and watch someone buy the chairman's seat at the table.

